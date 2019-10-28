Married NJ salon owners found slain, son is in custody

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — The 50-year-old son of a Warren County couple found dead in their home Sunday evening was in police custody by Monday afternoon, according to police.

Todd S. Warner had been wanted for questioning as a person of interest in the homicides of Frank N. Warner and Joyanne J. Warner, township police said early Monday morning. They have not announced any charges against him.

Police didn't describe explicitly Todd Warner as a suspect, but said he was to be considered "armed and dangerous" after his parents' death. Warren County prosecutor Richard Burke said he wasn't known to have any guns, nor were his parents, and there was no evidence a firearm was used in the Warners' deaths.

Todd Warner, who lived with his parents, was apprehended by 4:30 p.m., according to the Warren County Prosecutor's Office.

Warner was wanted for credit card theft and motor vehicle theft, after he had allegedly stolen both items from his parents, Burke said.

Burke said a family member of the slain couple called 911 after discovering the bodies around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, but the person who placed that call was not Todd Warner.

As of Monday evening, no further details about the couple's manner of death were disclosed by the prosecutor's office.

Frank and Joyanne Warner, both 73, were co-owners of the Frank Anthony beauty salon in Chester, Morris County.

The business posted a photo of the couple on its Facebook page, along with the message “Thank you all so much for your condolences!! Our team is completely heartbroken!! This is a tragedy and completely awful! Frank and Joy are a true inspiration to all of us! They are the kindest, most generous people we have ever met!! They have treated everyone they have ever known like family!!!! They are our role models and reason to live on the frank anthony legacy!!”

NJ.com reported the couple’s adult daughter, Jen Schneider, said her parents were two months from retirement after working alongside each other for nearly 50 years.

Joy and Frank Warner were married three years after graduating Bound Brook High School, Class of 1964, according to their personal Facebook pages.

An online yearbook page shows the women then known as Joy Carroll was class president when Frank Warner was vice president, during their sophomore year together.

With previous reporting by Dan Alexander

