Couple found dead inside their home at 55+ community, cops say

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Warren) — A man and woman were found dead inside their home inside an age-55-plus community in Warren County late Sunday afternoon, according to Warren County prosecutor RIchard Burke and Washington Township police.

In a joint news release described by Lehigh Valley Live Burke and police said Frank and Joyanne Warner, both age 73, were first discovered around 5:45 p.m. at their home on Peregrine Drive in Washington Township just off Route 31 near the Hawk Point golf course.

The Warren County First Responder website reported the incident as an "unconscious person."

A cause and manner of death and the circumstances were not disclosed by Burke and police.

Washington Township police in a post on their Facebook page said it appeared to be an isolated incident.

