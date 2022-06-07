A Burlington County resident has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for assaulting an 87-year-old woman and robbing her jewelry in Ocean County.

David Steen, 54, of Marlton, must serve at least 85% of his sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. The 10 years for robbery are running concurrently with five years for aggravated assault. Steen had pleaded guilty to both charges.

Police were summoned to an urgent care facility on Sept. 23, 2019, for a report of a robbery and assault that occurred at Robert J. Miller Airpark in Berkeley Township. An investigation found that a woman was hitting golf balls at the Airpark when she was approached by a man who pushed her to the ground and hit her in the head with the golf club. He then ripped a gold chain and a gold crucifix from her neck and fled the area. The woman was able to return to her car and drive home. But a friend then drove her to urgent care for treatment of her injuries. The victim was able to provide detectives with a detailed description of her assailant and his vehicle, and was able to assist in the preparation of a composite sketch of her attacker. Investigators named David Steen as the person responsible for the robbery and assault. A warrant was issued for Steen's arrest on Oct. 3, 2019. Four days later, he was arrested in Burlington County during an unrelated traffic stop. With previous reporting by Jen Ursillo

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

