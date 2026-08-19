🗳️ DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin says he looks forward to working with Gov. Mikie Sherrill to secure New Jersey elections.

⏰ The message came after an Aug. 17 congressional deadline for New Jersey to turn over records related to the MVC voter registration scandal.

🔎 Congressional Republicans and Assemblyman Paul Kanitra are pressing for investigations into how noncitizens got onto New Jersey voter rolls.

Has Gov. Mikie Sherrill agreed to cooperate with the Trump administration in its investigation of noncitizens voting in New Jersey?

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin certainly seems to think so.

“Looking forward to working with you to secure your elections in the future,” Mullin wrote on X, thanking Sherrill for responding to an earlier letter from DHS.

What that cooperation actually means — and what New Jersey may have agreed to provide — remains unclear.

As of Wednesday morning, neither Sherrill nor Lt. Gov. Dale Caldwell, who also serves as secretary of state and New Jersey's chief election officer, had publicly detailed any new agreement with DHS.

Has New Jersey changed course on voter records?

Any cooperation would represent a potentially significant shift.

Sherrill's administration has resisted federal efforts to obtain personally identifiable information from New Jersey voter records and has not publicly identified the fewer than 400 noncitizens who the governor says improperly cast ballots after being mistakenly registered through the Motor Vehicle Commission.

Sherrill revealed July 21 that approximately 6,600 people who had identified themselves as noncitizens were nevertheless registered to vote after their information was transmitted from the MVC to the Division of Elections.

The registrations occurred between June 2023 and June 2024, during former Gov. Phil Murphy's administration. Sherrill blamed a software error and said it had been corrected in June 2024.

The governor ordered the ineligible registrations removed after disclosing the problem.

Congressional deadline for NJ voter records passes

Mullin's message takes on added significance because it comes amid mounting pressure from Congress.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, House Administration Committee Chairman Bryan Steil, House Judiciary Oversight Subcommittee Chairman Jeff Van Drew and House Elections Subcommittee Chair Laurel Lee sent Caldwell a formal demand Aug. 3 for extensive records involving the MVC voter registration failure.

The lawmakers gave New Jersey until 5 p.m. Aug. 17 to comply.

They sought documents dating back to Jan. 1, 2023, including records detailing how New Jersey prevents noncitizens from being registered, how the MVC problem was discovered and investigated, communications with the MVC's software vendor and how the state verifies voter registration information.

Congress also demanded documents related to what lawmakers characterized as New Jersey's “lack of cooperation” with a DHS database used to verify citizenship status.

Van Drew has previously raised the possibility of using congressional subpoena power if New Jersey does not voluntarily provide information.

Kanitra wants federal investigation of NJ voter rolls

The congressional inquiry isn't the only effort to get federal investigators involved.

Assemblyman Paul Kanitra, R-Ocean, is asking the Justice Department, DHS and congressional investigators to examine New Jersey voter and MVC records to determine whether additional noncitizens remain registered.

Kanitra also wants investigators to compare voter records with people who were excused from jury duty after identifying themselves as noncitizens.

“Trenton has shown us it either can’t or won’t get to the bottom of this,” Kanitra told the New Jersey Globe.

That leaves two major unanswered questions:

❎ Did New Jersey comply with Congress' Aug. 17 demand for records?

❎ Does Mullin's message signal that Sherrill has now agreed to broader cooperation with the Trump administration?

Until Sherrill or Caldwell explains exactly what the state has agreed to do, those answers remain unclear.

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