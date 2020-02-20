﻿Margarita Day is Saturday and here are your deals

After National Pocket Lint Appreciation Day, National Hug A Live Alligator Day and National Oozing Sore Day, finally a holiday we can cheers to.

National Margarita Day is Saturday, February 22. Always happy to help New Jerseyans save a few bucks I looked for some deals. Just remember to enjoy responsibly. Also remember it’s always smart to check ahead with a place to be sure their particular location is participating.

In alphabetical order so we aren’t playing favorites...

Bahama Breeze

The island themed restaurant is celebrating with their Classic Margarita priced for the date; $2.22. They’re also rolling out three new flavors; Blue Curaçao, Coconut-Pineapple and Dragon Fruit.

Blue Moon Mexican Cafe

You’ll find one location in Englewood and another in Wyckoff. They’ll be celebrating with $6 house margaritas all day plus Patron promo parties.

Chili’s

They’ll have their usual Presidente Margarita and their February flavor of the month the Hearts On Fire ‘Rita each for just $5. Plus you get to take home the special commemorative cup in which it’s served.

Margaritaville

Would Jimmy Buffett’s place let you down? For a deal cruise on over and don’t step on a pop top and cut your heel. Not just for National Margarita Day but the whole month of February they are running a contest where you can win a Margarita Frozen Concoction Maker. It’s the gift that keeps on giving and each comes with a $100 gift card good at any Margaritaville location.

On The Border

You don’t have to wait until Saturday for a deal. All month so far and culminating Saturday the chain is offering their 1800 Gran ‘Ritas for just $5.

See a more expansive list of deals here.

