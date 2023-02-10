Many questions, few answers in shooting of Sayreville, NJ councilwoman

🔴 Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was shot in her SUV outside her Sayreville home on Feb. 1

🔴 As of Friday, Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone has released no new information about the homicide investigation

🔴 The prosecutor says the Dwumfour case is her office's "number one priority"

SAYREVILLE — Over a week since a borough councilwoman was shot dead in front of her home, there are still more questions than answers about who pulled the trigger and why.

Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a leader in her church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.

She worked for a charity called Fire Congress Fellowship and had been married since fall to Eze Kings, who still lives in Nigeria.

And, she was a Republican elected to her first term on the Sayreville Borough Council.

What about all of that may have been a factor in her being shot? Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda isn't publicly saying.

Her office has not issued any statements about Dwumfour's death with new information and only commented when she spoke at an event on Wednesday.

"As a rule, I do not do press conferences, I felt that it is more respectful to the people involved to do a press release, which we did do," Ciccone told reporters. She promised that the case would be solved and said there is no threat to the community.

Ciccione called the case her office's "number one priority."

Areas where Sayreville police are look for video from the night Eunice Dwumfour was fatally shot

Small glimpses of the investigation

There have been several small looks at the investigation into Dwumfour's death. Sayreville police put out a call for video from the Harbor Club and La Mer developments located on both sides of the Garden State Parkway for any surveillance video taken between 6:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. the night of Feb.1.

They are also looking for dash cam footage from anyone who traveled on Ernston Road, Gondek Drive or Point of Woods Drive in Old Bridge.

News 12 New Jersey released two videos it had obtained from the night of the shooting. One was video showing a person running at 7:31 p.m., nine minutes after Dwumfour was shot.

A second video was posted in which multiple shots can be heard being fired that night. Unnamed law enforcement sources previously told NBC 4 New York that 14 shots were fired, seven of which were fired at her face.

Ciccone asked anyone with information about the shooting or video to call her office at 732-745-3477 or Sayreville police at 732-727-4444.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

