Many in NJ don’t know how to hang toilet paper – Really?

We have a lot of debates in New Jersey. North versus South, does Central exist, Taylor Ham versus Pork Roll, Jimmies versus Sprinkles, and so much more.

But there's one debate out there that most in New Jersey don't even think about. Yet, when faced with this situation in a way where they don't agree, it almost certainly angers them to the core.

SEE ALSO: List of biggest problems in New Jersey is mostly spot on

Yup, we're going into the can for the over-under. When it comes to toilet paper, which, in your opinion, is the correct way to hang it?

If you thought your way was correct, you might've been thinking about it all wrong. Believe it or not, there is a right way to hang that roll.

Before we get into it, did you know that there are more than two ways to place that toilet paper?

Roll of toilet paper Canva loading...

The Over

Let's first start with the obvious two, beginning with the over. This method tends to be favored by those who are younger.

Simply put, the toilet paper hangs on the front side of the holder. Nothing too complicated about it.

But some people swear this is the one and only correct method. Of course, there's also the opposite we often find in The Garden State.

Roll of toilet paper Canva loading...

The Under

The second obvious method is usually referred to as the under. This tends to be preferred by those who are a bit older.

Instead of the toilet paper hanging from the front, it hangs down from the back and against the wall. And yes, some people find this way of hanging easier and will get upset if the toilet paper is any other way.

Now with that said, there is also a third way of placing toilet paper that's also commonly found around The Garden State. The most likely place to find this is at various public bathrooms and businesses throughout the state.

Roll of toilet paper Mike Brant - TSM loading...

The Why Bother

Think about it. How often do you find the toilet paper just placed above the holder Probably more times than you can count. But is it an acceptable way to "hang" toilet paper?

Many in New Jersey seem to like this method. Why bother hanging it one way or the other if it's not going to make everyone happy?

So three methods found throughout The Garden State, but which one is technically correct? Before we look at that, let's take a look at just one more method that most of us can't stand.

Hard to find items at my grocery store moodboard loading...

The Lazy

Or in other words, the I-just-don't-care. But this has a disclaimer to it.

It can only be considered lazy if there's extra toilet paper readily available to hang in the bathroom. If there isn't, then it is what it is.

However, some people are too lazy to bother hanging a new roll that's easily accessible to them. If you fall into this camp, then you deserve to someday run out while still in need.

Toilet paper in a bathroom (over, under, and above) Mike Brant - TSM loading...

The Correct Way

According to a survey cited by Reader's Digest, the correct way to hang your toilet paper is "the over." That was the preferred option by 70% of those surveyed.

However, that only compared the over and under, and didn't factor in the option of placing it on top. Regardless, if you ever wondered what the truly right method was, now you know.

As for New Jersey? Well, feel free to share what you prefer in the comments.

ALSO CHECK OUT: List of biggest problems in New Jersey is mostly spot on

NJ beach among best in America for summer vacations U.S. News & World Report compiled a full list of the best beaches in the nation for 2024. The top 22 from that list are included here, beginning with New Jersey. A list of New Jersey's best beaches specifically chosen by you is also included. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.