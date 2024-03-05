List of biggest problems in New Jersey is mostly spot on

Burning through money. With how expensive this state is, that statement is pretty much a given.

But it's so much more than that. For all the good in The Garden State, there are also issues. And those issues don't seem to be easily solvable.

Below is a list that comes from Reddit users that highlight what they feel are the biggest problems in New Jersey. And to be honest? It's mostly spot on.

Mostly spot on, because there are other problems that are missing from the list. One of which directly relates to an issue that's happening this very minute.

So what are those problems in New Jersey? And, what's missing from the list that you feel should be included?

Feel free to mention what you feel are New Jersey's biggest problems in the comments.

The 10 Biggest Problems NJ Faces, According to Reddit Users Reddit users named these the biggest problems that New Jersey Faces. Do you agree? Gallery Credit: Diana Tyler

Burning through money in New Jersey (Photo: JP Valery, Unsplash, loading...

Add to the list

Reddit users were mostly spot on with their biggest problems about The Garden State. One big one, however, was notably missing from the list that absolutely needs to be included today.

This problem is related to the congestion in the state, which was listed as the first issue on the Reddit list. Although we're already overpopulated, we're only making it worse as time goes on.

Add to the above list, overdevelopment. The constant building in this state just doesn't seem to know how to slow down.

Canva Canva loading...

Two of the biggest overdevelopment issues seem to stem from two things. An overabundance of oversized houses, and a ridiculous amount of storage units.

There are other issues too that could be added to the list, such as rising tolls. That one, of course, directly helps the unaffordability problem.

Top 20 towns in NJ with highest tax increases These 20 municipalities in 2023 had the highest one-year increase in their average property tax bills, according to a New Jersey 101.5 analysis of Department of Community Affairs data. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

LOOK: States with the highest average cost of living These are the top 20 states across the country, including the nation's capital, where the average cost of living is the highest, according to data compiled by the Missouri Economic Research & Information Center . The average cost of living index is 100, which indicates the national average of all 50 states. The index includes cost factors such as groceries, housing, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and more. All states listed below are above that baseline. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.