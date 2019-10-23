Manville man strips in street then attacks cop, police say

READINGTON — A Manville resident found acting erratically and disrobing at an intersection is facing a number of charges after hitting a responding officer in the face, according to police.

Township police responded to a call on Monday around 2:30 p.m. after a resident on Oldwick Road said a stranger was kneeling in their driveway.

Police said 44-year-old Richard Destefano then screamed profanities and charged at the resident, also damaging a vehicle side mirror as the resident left.

Destefano walked to the intersection of Central Avenue and Oldwick Road, where he began to remove his clothing, according to police, who also said Destefano was cursing and acting aggressive when officers arrived.

He struck one officer in the face and continued to fight during and after his arrest, according to police.

Destefano was charged with aggravated assault (on a police officer), resisting arrest, terroristic threats, obstruction of justice, disorderly conduct, defiant trespass, and criminal mischief.

He was taken to an area hospital for treatment before he was then taken into custody by the Hunterdon County Sheriff's Department.

More from New Jersey 101.5: