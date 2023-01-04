Pedestrian hit by 2 cars on each side of Manalapan, NJ road

MANALAPAN — Police have asked for the public’s help in tracking down a driver who swiped a young pedestrian on a road in the township and kept going, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago announced.

On Dec. 27 around 5:45 p.m., a juvenile was walking in the area of Union Hill Road near the intersection with Kristin Court, where no crosswalk exists. There is a strip mall with a Wawa convenience store along that stretch of the road.

He “made contact” with a vehicle that was headed east on Union Hill, Santiago said.

The vehicle, with an unknown make and model, kept going.

Managing to remain “upright,” the juvenile entered the westbound side of the road and was struck by an oncoming 2014 Toyota Prius, driven by a 27-year-old Milltown man.

The driver of the Prius remained at the scene and the youth was taken to a local hospital and treated for “serious” head and leg injuries.

He has since been released.

Officials are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash to please contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Manalapan Police Department Patrolman Matthew Meyler at 732-446-4300.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



25 Rock + Metal Bands Whose Singer Is the Only Original Member Left The following bands no longer have any original members left except the lead singer.

The Worst Marvel Moments of 2022 We picked the low points of a year of Marvel Cinematic Universe films and series.

Stars We Lost in 2022 See the famous icons we have had to say goodbye to in 2022, below.