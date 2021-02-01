Manahawkin man charged after car crash critically injures 2 teens

A 26-year-old Manahawkin driver has been arrested following a two-car crash that left two teenagers critically hurt, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer announced Monday.

Michael Pillarella was charged with two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault by auto stemming from the Saturday night crash in Little Egg Harbor Township.

Lab results of a blood sample from Pillarella were pending as of Monday.

Little Egg Harbor police responded to the scene just before 10 p.m. in the area of Radio Road and Baltusrol Court.

Pillarella had been driving a 2017 Hyundai Elantra northbound on Radio Road when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road, crossed over the centerline and struck an oncoming 2006 Toyota XB, Billhimer said.

The Toyota was being driven by a teenager with one passenger, both younger than 18, according to the prosecutor.

They were airlifted to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, where both teens remained in critical condition as of Monday evening.

Pinelands Regional School District Superintendent Melissa McCooley said that counseling services were available to students, as reported by The Press of Atlantic City.

Pillarella was airlifted to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center Trauma Center in Atlantic City, where he was treated and released for injuries.

He initially was issued motor vehicle summonses on Sunday for reckless driving and failure to maintain lane.

Pillarella was taken into custody on Monday and was being held in Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.