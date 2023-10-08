Man, woman found dead at NJ home in murder-suicide, report says
🔴 Authorities have identified two people found shot to death in a North Jersey home
🔴 The 80-year-old man and 56-year-old woman were discovered in a well-being check
🔴 The deaths were a murder-suicide after a breakup, a report said
NEW MILFORD — Two people found dead inside a Bergen County home on Saturday were killed in a murder-suicide, according to a report.
Police got called to a home in New Milford around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.
When they entered the house at 250 Myrtle Street, officers found two bodies inside.
Both victims, a man and a woman, had died from gunshot wounds, authorities said.
Officials identified the deceased as Giovanni “John” Emmolo, 80, and Marina Perez, 56.
The shooting was an "isolated incident," Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. No further information about what happened was provided.
The incident may have been a murder-suicide, according to a published report from The Daily Voice citing unnamed law enforcement sources and family members. It said Emmolo and Perez had broken up sometime before the shooting.
Authorities said more information would be provided at a later time.
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
LOOK: Was 2023 The Hottest Summer On Record?
Gallery Credit: Meg Dowdy
LOOK: Cities with the most expensive homes in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker