Man walking on the Parkway in Woodbridge, NJ was hit and left to die

WOODBRIDGE — State Police are turning to the public for help with a fatal hit-and-run accident investigation that killed an Elizabeth man last month.

Investigators said 31-year-old Felipe Dos Santos was walking on the shoulder of the northbound Garden State Parkway near milepost 130.4 in Woodbridge at 12:45 a.m. May 25.

He was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene and continued traveling north.

Anyone who witnessed the accident or events leading up to the crash is asked to contact the Troop “D” Criminal Investigation Office at 732-441-4500.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

