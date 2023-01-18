Man stabbed to death inside Irvington, NJ home, cops say

Man stabbed to death inside Irvington, NJ home, cops say

Tichenor Terrace, Irvington (Google Street View)

IRVINGTON — County and local authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man.

At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside a home along Tichenor Terrace, officials say.

On the scene, police found Irvington resident Haleem Youngblood suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:06 a.m.

No arrests have been made, and an investigation is active, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

States with the most registered hunters

Stacker analyzed data from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to determine which states have the most registered hunters. Read on to see how your state ranks on Stacker’s list.
Filed Under: Essex County, Irvington
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM