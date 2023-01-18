Man stabbed to death inside Irvington, NJ home, cops say
IRVINGTON — County and local authorities are investigating the stabbing death of a 35-year-old man.
At around 2 a.m. on Wednesday, Irvington police were notified of an alleged stabbing inside a home along Tichenor Terrace, officials say.
On the scene, police found Irvington resident Haleem Youngblood suffering from an apparent stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:06 a.m.
No arrests have been made, and an investigation is active, according to the Essex County Prosecutor's Office.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the ECPO tip line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC. Calls will be kept confidential.
Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com
