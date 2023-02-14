Man stabbed at New Brunswick NJ Transit station over debt
NEW BRUNSWICK — A dispute over a debt led to a stabbing at the train station on Monday morning.
A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 5:30 a.m. by Rashan McMillan, 50, of New Brunswick, after the victim failed to repay money he owed, according to Deputy Police Director J.T. Miller.
Police recovered the knife and McMillan was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.
Miller did not disclose where at the station the argument and stabbing took place.
The victim as taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not disclosed.
There did not appear to be any impact on service by the stabbing.
Miller asked anyone with information about the incent to call 732-745-5217.
