Man stabbed at New Brunswick NJ Transit station over debt

🔴 A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 5:30 a.m. Monday morning

🔴 Police recovered the knife and Rashan McMillan was charged with aggravated assault

🔴 The man who was stabbed was treated at a hospital for minor injuries

NEW BRUNSWICK — A dispute over a debt led to a stabbing at the train station on Monday morning.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed multiple times around 5:30 a.m. by Rashan McMillan, 50, of New Brunswick, after the victim failed to repay money he owed, according to Deputy Police Director J.T. Miller.

Police recovered the knife and McMillan was charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Miller did not disclose where at the station the argument and stabbing took place.

The victim as taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. His identity was not disclosed.

There did not appear to be any impact on service by the stabbing.

Miller asked anyone with information about the incent to call 732-745-5217.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

More cute pet photos from NJ! Scroll down to add yours!

NFL pros from New Jersey There are more than 60 active pros with NJ roots.

More than 10 players who made it to the NFL conference championship games this year have NJ ties — and four active NFL quarterbacks were born in the Garden State.

Some of them may even be on your fantasy football team.