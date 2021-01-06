LITTLE EGG HARBOR — Police are looking for a man who shot a business owner in the stomach on Tuesday evening, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

Thomas Jarvis, 55, the owner of Jarvis Marine, was found with a gunshot wound to his midsection around 7:30 p.m. at the business on Radio Road, according to Billhimer.

Investigators determined the shots were fired by Donald Rutter, 51, of Tuckerton, who has not yet been located despite a search Tuesday night by several law enforcement agencies including State Police, the Ocean County Sheriff's Office, Little Egg Harbor police and the Ocean County SWAT team.

"Rutter has not yet been apprehended is currently a fugitive from justice," Billhimer said in a written statement. He asked anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact his office at 732-929-2027.

A spokesman for Billhimer said it was not known if Jarvis was alone with the gunman when he was shot and the office would not comment about a motive for the shooting.

Jarvis was hospitalized at AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center and was in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ