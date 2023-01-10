LINDEN — A man walking out of a store was pistol-whipped and carjacked in the parking lot of a shopping center Sunday night.

Linden police Capt. Christopher Guenther said the 23-year-old man was approached from the back as he approached his blue 2020 BMW M8 at the Aviation Plaza shopping center on the northbound side of Routes 1 & 9 around 8:15 p.m.

The man was hit in the head with a handgun by one man while another took the man's keys and drove off in the sedan. A third robber was also involved.

The victim was treated for minor injuries in the parking lot.

Guenther said one of the carjackers was a Black male, about 5 feet 6 inches and possibly wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt.

Guenther asked anyone with information about the incident to call Linden police at 908-474-8662.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

