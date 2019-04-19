Man lying in intersection run over by car in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — A man was seriously injured when he was run over by a vehicle as he lay in the street on Thursday night.

Police said Clarence Johnson, 24, was in the intersection of Iowa and Pacific avenues in Atlantic City around 8:40 p.m. when he was struck by a Mitsubishi Lancer driver by Jia Ou, 24.

Several vehicles had already avoided hitting Johnson, according to police.

Police did not say why Johnson was lying in the intersection to begin with.

Johnson was taken to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center City Division with serious life-threatening injuries.

Ou and his passenger were not injured, according to police.

Police did not say whether Ou was charged with any offense.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call the Atlantic City Police Department Accident Investigations Section at 609-347-5744.

