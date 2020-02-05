Man leaves ‘club’ on steering wheel and crashes, police say

In Jersey City, NJ.com reports, a man had just gotten into his 1997 Pontiac Bonneville to drive when he almost immediately crashed into a gate.

When they arrived at the scene, first-responders found the cause was a no-brainer, according to a crash-report cited by NJ.com The 74-year-old driver had left the steering wheel anti-theft device “The Club” firmly locked in place, rendering steering impossible, the report said.

First of all, I didn’t even know anyone used those anymore. Second, how likely is it that a 23-year-old car is going to be stolen?

The poor guy was taken to a hospital with some facial injuries and hopefully will be fine. Police say the gentleman told them he didn’t remember how any of it happened.

