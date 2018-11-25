Man killed in Lakewood hit-and-run crash, report says

LAKEWOOD — One person is dead following a fatal hit-and-run crash on Sunday morning.

The two-car crash on County Line Road in Lakewood sent one person to Jersey Shore University Hospital, and a second to Monmouth Medical Center's Southern Campus with serious injuries, according to the Lakewood Scoop . The man sent to Monmouth Medical Center was later pronounced dead.

Lakewood Police spokesman Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith said his department and the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office were investigating the crash, but did not disclose details about the crash.

Due to the investigation, County Line Road will be shut down between Hope Chapel Road and Tanglewood Lane, according to Staffordsmith.

