Man struck by NJ Transit train and dies

HOLMDEL — A man was fatally struck by a NJ Transit train late Wednesday night on the North Jersey Coast Line.

Service between Long Branch and Matawan was suspended for several hours following the strike by a northbound train near the Centerville Road in Holmdel crossing, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Kate Thompson.

None of the 70 passengers and crew on board the train that left Long Branch at 9:12 p.m. was injured, according to Thompson. The train was scheduled to arrive at New York's Penn Station at 10:49 p.m.

NJ Transit police and Holmdel police are investigating the incident.

Thompson did not disclose the identity of the deceased.

