Man indicted of murder after sister-in-law, young niece both killed at NJ home
🔴 Everoy L. Morrison is charged with killing his sister-in-law and niece
🔴 He used his sister-in-law's car to flee to Maryland, according to officials
🔴 Roselle's mayor said the indictments help bring solace to the family
ROSELLE — The man charged with killing his sister-in-law and niece inside their home in April has been indicted by a Union County grand jury.
Everoy L. Morrison, 44, of Roselle, was charged in the April 18 deaths of Keisha Morrison, 45, and her 9-year-old daughter Kelsey Morrison inside their home on West 7th Avenue in Roselle. Her husband found their bodies wrapped in bedsheets next to an ax that Morrison's sister-in-law, Atasha Scott, told several media outlets at the time was used to kill them.
Escape to Maryland
Union County Prosecutor William Daniel said Morrison drove Keisha Morrison's BMW to Maryland. He was taken into custody by Maryland State Police on stolen vehicle charges pending extradition back to New Jersey. He returned in July, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.
Morrison, 44, was indicted for murder, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, credit card theft, receiving stolen property, and hindering prosecution. He is being held in the Essex County Jail pending trial.
Helping a family heal
Roselle Mayor Donald Shaw said he was appreciative of the efforts of the prosecutor's office in the case.
"The community has embraced the family members as they try to heal from this unthinkable ordeal. The indictment for murder and many other charges provides some degree of solace to us all, knowing law enforcement is fully focused on this case and is steadfast in bringing the suspect to justice," Shaw wrote on the borough website. "We will be there through it all, with love, understanding, and compassion. You are never alone."
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
Season ends soon for NJ camping: Last days to reserve in 2023
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
Visiting historic Twin Lights in Highlands, NJ: Photos
Gallery Credit: Mike Brant
NJ Diners that are open 24/7
Gallery Credit: Jordan Jansson, Mike Brant