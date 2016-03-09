Indictment: Man carjacked good Samaritan, stole cop car (DASHCAM VIDEO)

A Connecticut man is facing more than a dozen charges including assault on a police officer in connection with a July incident in which he allegedly carjacked a good Samaritan before stealing a police cruiser and leading officers on a chase that spanned several Bergen County towns.

Sereymanta Kong, 23, was indicted by a Bergen County grand jury Thursday in connection with the July 5 incident, NJ Advance Media reported Tuesday.

The charges stem from an incident in Englewood Cliffs that began when a woman driving a Mercedes with her two children in the vehicle found Kong lying in the street, the article states. When she attempted to help the suspect and call for help, he allegedly jumped into her vehicle and fled.

Police began a pursuit that reached Alpine, where the Mercedes stopped, but when police attempted to take Kong into custody, a struggle took place. Somehow, Kong managed to climb into a police cruiser and speed away on a police chase that spanned about 11 miles.

During the chase, which police caught on a dashboard cam, officers tried various maneuvers to get the stolen cruiser - with lights and sirens activated - to stop. Authorities have said the chase never exceeded about 40 miles per hour.

The pursuit ended as Kong allegedly drove the stolen car onto a lawn, then fled on foot before being captured by police, the video shows. In July, the Associated Press reported that Kong also tried to steal an officer’s gun from his holster and then bit another officer’s leg before he was taken into custody.

Kong faces several charges including carjacking, eluding police and assault on a police officer, NJ Advance Media reported. He remains in Bergen County Jail on $400,000 bail.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

