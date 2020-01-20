Man goes missing after treatment for head injury

GLASSBORO — Police are looking for a man who was last seen at a Camden hospital for treatment of a head injury.

Michael Murphy went missing on Jan. 9 after he left Copper University Hospital Trauma center for treatment of a skull fracture, according to a Facebook post written by his cousin Chanelle and shared by his fiance Cori Alatna.

Murphy was last seen at the intersection of 9th & State Street in Camden around 3:15 p.m. that day, about a five-minute walk from the hospital, according to Chanelle's post.

Family members Debbie Ann Vaughn wrote on her Facebook page that he has no identification on him and his phone is off. The head injury may have left him disoriented, Vaughn wrote.

Murphy is described by the as bald, standing 5 feet and 9 inches tall, and weighing 141 pounds with hazel eyes. Vaughn said he now has a beard and was wearing a dark green hoodie and blue jeans.

Glassboro police asked anyone with information on Murphy's whereabouts to call 856-881-1500.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

