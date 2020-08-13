Man found shot in Lakewood bathroom

LAKEWOOD — A man was found in shot several times in the bathroom of a Lakewood house on Wednesday night.

Police said Shaqueese White, 30, of Jackson called police from the house on Marshall Avenue in the Pine Acres section about 7:35 p.m. and was found with three gunshots to the leg.

The circumstances of the shooting are "not clear at this time" and remains under investigation, according to township police.

White was hospitalized for emergency treatment and is currently in critical but stable condition.

