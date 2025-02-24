NJ man went missing after walking dogs. His frozen body found in water

🚨 The body of a man was found in a frozen lake in Monmouth County

🚨 The man had been walking his two dogs

🚨 One dog was rescued

MILLSTONE — The body of a missing elderly man was found in a frozen lake in the Monmouth County township on Saturday afternoon after he went missing on a Friday walk with his dogs.

State Police reported that on Friday, Feb. 21, at approximately 4:46 p.m., troopers responded to Millstone Park to a report of a dog stuck on an icy lake.

The troopers along with members of the Millstone Fire Department were able to rescue the dog.

After noticing footprints and other dog prints leading to the lake, troopers found a jacket and a hat at the lake’s edge, leading onto the ice, and toward a fresh break.

Investigators said Michael Rosen, 78, of Millstone, had taken his two dogs out for a walk and never returned.

A search on Friday night turned up nothing and the search was suspended just after midnight due to the water conditions.

The next morning the search continued and Rosen’s body was found in the half-frozen lake off Red Valley Road.

The other dog has not been found, NJ.com reported.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom