Cops: 20-year-old is dead, but we didn’t kill him. ‘Stop it.’

BURLINGTON CITY — Police chief John Fine is pointedly rebutting social media rumors that police were involved in a shooting on Sunday morning that left a 20-year-old man dead.

Kion Edwards, 20, of Burlington City was shot in front of a house on York Street in Burlington City in the city’s historic Yorkshire neighborhood around 10:45 a.m., Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said in a statement. Edwards was taken to Virtua Willingboro Hospital where he was pronounced dead, according to the prosecutor.

Coffina's statement did not offer a motive for the shooting and said no arrests have yet been made.

Burlington City's police chief John Fine in a Facebook post on the department's Facebook page denied social media rumors that a police officer shot Edwards, or that there was a connection between the shooting and an incident later in the day.

"Stop this. Nobody wins with a confrontation with officers or 'drama' on social media. It enhances tensions that are fraudulent with dedicated police officers out there doing their job the right way supporting our community. I stand by every one of our officers along with our community who were involved today," Fine said in the post.

In the second incident, Fine said, after a foot pursuit and two people were arrested on York Street near Jones Avenue. He said it was in response to a narcotics-related complaint from a community member, and had nothing to do with Edwards' death. He said a news release would be issued soon about that incident.

Joseph Edwards, who said he was Kion Edwards' uncle mourned the loss of his nephew on the Facebook page he uses to promote his musie.

"A huge part of my life has been taken away from me and i am devastated. please keep our family in your thoughts and prayers and do understand that we are all overwhelmed and grieving. To my nephew, my little buddy. I love you and forever miss you," Joseph Edwards wrote.

Joseph Edwards also said he'd seen the "misinformation and rumors" about his nephew's death, and said they were "in contrast to the information given directly to my family."

Coffina asked anyone with information about the shooting to call the Burlington County Central Communications at 609-265-7113 or the City of Burlington Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division's tip line at 609-386-0262.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5