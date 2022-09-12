Man drowns off unguarded LBI beach during high rip-current risk

LONG BEACH TOWNSHIP – A man drowned Saturday afternoon at an unguarded beach on Long Beach Island.

Unnamed officials told 6 ABC Action News that the man went into the water around 3 p.m. at the public beach in the Loveladies section. The beach was not guarded as the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol is only scheduled to guard the 68th Street beach daily in September, according to their website.

A Coast Guard spokesman told New Jersey 101.5 they were part of the initial search for the man in the rough surf. There was a high risk for rip currents.

The man's body was recovered by lifeguards just south of the Loveladies public beach off Windrift Lane. Two other swimmers made it out of the water, according to the Coast Guard spokesman. He referred further questions to Long Beach Township police.

Long Beach Township Beach Patrol and township police on Monday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

The 51-year-old man’s sister-in-law told TAP into Stafford/LBI that he was swimming with a younger family member and got caught in a rip current.

A high risk for rip currents continued Monday with 2-3 foot waves, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow.

This was the latest drowning on a shore beach this month.

A Thornhurst, Pennsylvania man drowned Thursday off the 12th Street Beach in Ocean City after struggling in the surf. His 21-year-old son unsuccessfully tried to rescue him.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

