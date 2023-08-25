Man dies after getting trapped by machinery at NJ industrial facility

🚨 A 911 call came from Cambridge Pavingstone around 7:30 a.m.

🚨 The company has been located in Lakewood since 2006

LAKEWOOD — A man died after becoming trapped in a piece of industrial machinery Friday morning.

Lakewood police Capt. Gregory Stafford said a 911 call came from Cambridge Pavingstones on Havenwood Court around 7:30 a.m.

First responders were able to free the male and began life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful. The worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Staffordsmith did not disclose the identity of the deceased, the type of machinery or the circumstances of the incident.

OSHA confirmed it is part of the investigation but would not disclose any other information about the incident.

Police respond to an industrial incident at Cambridge Pavingstone in Lakewood 8/25/23 Police respond to an industrial incident at Cambridge Pavingstone in Lakewood 8/25/23 (The Lakewood Scoop) loading...

Cambridge Pavingstones is a Lyndhurst-based company that sells paving stones, natural stone and other items for outdoor use at home improvement stores throughout New Jersey.

According to a company video, the company moved to Lakewood in 2020 after acquiring Clayon Block and opening a manufacturing facility.

This is a breaking story. Check back for additional information.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Your hurricane emergency kit: what to pack

New Jersey residents and companies donating the most to Chris Christie These are the New Jersey residents and businesses who have donated the most money to former Gov. Chris Christie's presidential campaign and to the super PAC supporting Christie. Numbers are as of June 30, 2023.