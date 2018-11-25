Man died after high levels of Carbon Monoxide detected in home

ROXBURY — High levels of carbon monoxide were detected inside a Morris County home where an elderly man died and a woman was hospitalized.

Roxbury police spokeswoman Jennifer Dillard told New Jersey 101.5 the 78-year-old man had passed away by the time first responders arrived at the Pleasant Hill Road home, shortly after 4 p.m. A woman at the home said she was feeling ill.

New Jersey Natural Gas was investigating the incident along with the Roxbury Fire Department.

Dillard did not disclose the identity of the people involved, or their relationship, pending notification of family members.

