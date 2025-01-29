Worker crushed to death by concrete slab at NJ condo building

🚨 A 23-year-old man was cleaning up after a roofing job at a condo

🚨 A concrete slab collapsed on top of him

🚨 A mother and her 2 children had to be helped out of their unit

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — Roofs can be dangerous but in the case of a roofing worker who lost his life this week, it was a ground-level staircase that proved deadly.

The 23-year-old worker was killed Tuesday by a concrete slab that fell on him outside the Clubs at Tilton.

A crew was working on the ground level when the concrete landing platform for two flights of outdoor staircases fell onto the worker below, police said.

The man was taken to AtlanticCare Atlantic City with severe internal injuries. He was pronounced dead during emergency surgery, according to police. Police did not disclose the name of the victim pending notification of family.

Mother and children helped out of their unit

A mother and her two children remained inside a second-floor unit until a ladder could be used to get them to safety. The management of the condominium complex put the family up for the night at a hotel.

OSHA and Egg Harbor Township police are investigating the cause of the collapse.

