Man charged in Paterson DoorDash shooting did time for fatal robbery

Quadir Whitaker (Passaic County Prosecutor's Office)

PATERSON — The man arrested in the fatal shooting of a DoorDash delivery driver was previously found guilty of killing a restaurant worker in Freehold in 2002.

Quadir Whitaker was charged Monday with murder and weapons offenses in the Oct. 4 death of Petra Rhoden, according to Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes.

The 43-year-old Paterson woman was shot several times in her car on a dead-end street while making a late-night delivery. She continued driving after she was shot but ultimately rammed through a fence and crashed into a shed.

Authorities have not said whether they know a motive for the shooting of Rhoden or how the 34-year-old East Orange man became a suspect. It wasn't known Tuesday if he's retained an attorney.

Whitaker was charged with first degree Murder, possession of a Weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful possession of a weapon, unlawful possession of a weapon, certain persons not to possess firearms and resisting arrest.

Whitaker is at the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hear yet to be scheduled.

A 13-year-old boy identified by his family as K'Zure Cradle was shot in his yard two days later. Prosecutors said the two incidents are not related.

Whitaker was charged as an accomplice in the December 2002 killing of Seth Mejia-Hernandez in front of a Freehold restaurant. He was found guilty in 2004 but the verdict was overturned by the state Supreme Court, which ordered a new trial. In 2010, Whitaker pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in fatal incident and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.

Petra Rhoden (Andrew Rhoden via Facebook)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5