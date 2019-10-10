Aunt of slain teen makes heartbreaking plea to Paterson council

PATERSON — The aunt of a slain 13-year-old boy who was found dead in his yard on Sunday wants wants something done about the gun violence that she has experienced herself.

The body of the teen was found Sunday afternoon in a yard at 133 Harrison St.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes has not publicly revealed any additional information, including the manner and cause of death. Published news reports, citing law enforcement sources, have said that the boy was shot in the head and the a dispute over a bicycle might have been the motivation.

Tishell Jackson, who is the boy's aunt, told the City Council on Tuesday night that K'Zure Cradle was a "good kid" who did not get into fights.

"He was left there like a log," Jackson said. "Something has to be done. There's killings every week. Come on. My sister don't want to hear just 'I'm sorry.'"

"That's all you keep hearing. Gun violence. Gun violence. Gun violence. Please do something."

Jackson had first-hand experience with violence before her nephew's death. She was shot several times in January 2018. She told the Paterson Press that she spent weeks recovering in the hospital and a nursing home.

According to coverage by the North Jersey Record, Tischell was shot during an argument with her ex-boyfriend in a parked car on Belmont Avenue in Haledon. Michael Mitchell was found guilty in April of attempted murder, aggravated assault, criminal restraint and three weapons charges.

The City Council chamber on Tuesday was darkened for a minute as people held candles in memory of both the teen and 43-year-old Passaic resident Petra Rhoden, who was found shot dead Friday night in the driver’s seat of her vehicle during a DoorDash delivery in Paterson.

Rhoden tried to drive away after being shot but her car crashed through a fence and struck a shed.

