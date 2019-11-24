Man broke into multiple cars in Monmouth County, cops say

UPPER FREEHOLD — State Police released security camera images of a man they say burglarized several cars early Saturday morning in two neighboring communities.

Police said the man took items from unlocked cars between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. in Millstone and Upper Freehold. The exact location of the burglaries was not disclosed but pictures released by the police show a parking lot.

The man seen in the security images appears to be about 6 feet, with a stocky build and wearing a green-hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and gray and white sneakers.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 609-584-8115.

Security camera footage of a burglary suspect in Upper Freehold (NJ State Police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

