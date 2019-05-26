Man accused of DUI crash that killed one NJ teen, injured another

OLD BRIDGE — A man has been arrested and charged with causing the death of a 19-year-old woman and injuring a second teen late Saturday night.

Aliaksandr Tsytsenia, 28, of Old Bridge, was driving his Mercedes S550 east on Texas Rd. near Route 9 at 11:55 pm, when he crossed over the double yellow lines and crashed head-on into a Toyota Corolla, Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey said.

The other driver, Aliza Akhtar, also an Old Bridge resident, was taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to Carey. Her passenger, a 15-year-old female also was taken to the hospital and treated for injuries suffered in the crash.

Tsyternia tried to walk away from the scene but was stopped by officers.

He was taken into custody, treated for injuries and then charged with vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, assault by auto and driving while intoxicated, according to Carey.

Anyone with information about the accident has been urged to contact the Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office at 732-721-5600 or 732-745-4328.

Akhtar had graduated Old Bridge High School last year, and was an undergraduate at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to her Facebook profile and an Alumni Day event at the High School back in January.

​

More from New Jersey 101.5: