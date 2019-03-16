Man, 79, charged after telling 911 that he found his wife shot

PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS — Was it a suicide or a homicide? A 79-year-old man is facing criminal charges after telling police that he found his wife with a gunshot wound.

Patrick Mirrione has been charged with obstruction and tampering with physical evidence in connection to his wife's death but he has not been charged with killing her. Morris County prosecutors, however, have not said that he won't be charged in a homicide.

Prosecutors say Mirrione called police about 12:54 p.m. Friday to report that he had found his wife in the garage with a gunshot wound.

Investigators say Mirrione provided "inconsistent statements to law enforcement regarding his knowledge of and participation in the death."

They also said he concealed or removed physical evidence from the scene.

Prosecutors on Saturday did not release other details.

The home at 10 Concord Way is owned by Patrick and Dolores Mirrione.

Mirrione was being held at Morris County jail and New Jersey 101.5 did not know Saturday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5. Send him news tips: Call 609-359-5348 or email sergio.bichao@townsquaremedia.com .