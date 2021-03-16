Making pizza with cauliflower — another Spadea leftover win

Pulled pork. I love it. Low and slow in a dutch oven or slow cooker for 8+ hours.

It's one of my go-to meals for our super-spreader weekends. I like to make enough to guarantee that I will have leftovers. I've repurposed for breakfast sandwiches, hash, nachos and even pasta. This week I tried pizza.

In a bit of an accident, my online order for pizza dough resulted in a replacement item, cauliflower pizza crust. It was way better than I thought.

I used the pulled pork as a sauce and spread it evenly over the crust. Then I added shredded cheddar and some sliced pepperoni. In a 450 degree oven for about 10 minutes until the cheese was bubbly, and boom, leftover pulled pork pizza. The crust was thin and salty, which meant I didn't have to add salt. It worked and will be added to the list of pulled pork repurposed leftovers for sure.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Italian Lemon Ricotta Cake

LOOK: Here are copycat recipes from 20 of the most popular fast food restaurants in America