Make this the best Super Bowl yet with these NJ catering options

The best day of the year for football fans is coming up and if you haven’t yet prepared for it, you may want to get to work.

Sunday football is so exciting to so many people, but as I have stated many, many times on the air, I love a good Super Bowl party. But not for the football. I couldn’t care less about football. It’s the food that I am there for.

So for those of you who are with me, make sure you’re Super Bowl food is up to par.

For many, the Super Bowl is all about tradition. Betting with family and friends on the game while scarfing down wings and nachos is taken very seriously, and must be repeated year to year.

On the other hand, with the year we’ve had, cooking for the Super Bowl watch party just may not be in the cards this year. If you want to win over your houseguests for the game this year, check out some of these NJ restaurant specials.

A Super Bowl is not complete without wings, and Roosterspin in New Brunswick is offering two takeout packages this year. You can purchase 20 wings for $36, or 40 wings for $70. A corn salad and vegetable fried rice side combo is also available for $7. This will be the only available option for take out this year.

If you take Super Bowl-themed dessert seriously check out La Bon Bake Shoppe, which is offering a $28 football cake, $3 cupcakes with team logos and colors, $2 sugar cookies with sprinkles in team colors in addition to $2.25 German soft pretzels, $6 pepperoni bread, and $6.50 sausage, pepper and onion bread.

