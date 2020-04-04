Make Craig Allen’s Blonde Brownies
As you know from the dessert "foodie" recipes that I've shared over the years, I am a "chocoholic" of major proportions.
That includes brownies.
But, what about making brownies that...aren't chocolate?
As we self-isolate (I've already been working from home for the last year), I've had more time to make meals...and right now, I like to keep them easy.
Blonde brownies are a family favorite...and now, they can be a family "fave" for you, too.
Rather than type out the recipe...it occurs to me that you can follow my handwritten steps, from my original recipe book:
As my notes indicate, for a large family, you might want to triple the recipe.
And, I will add: Bake in a 9x13 pan...and watch your baking time.
Unless your oven bakes HOT, your blonde brownies will be in the oven longer than 25 minutes.
Above is what's left of a double recipe...after a few hours, with 4 foodies.
Like I say...it's a family "fave."