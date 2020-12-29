A new Jersey teenager got his wish granted for a new camper by the Make a Wish Foundation of New Jersey along with Jersey Mike’s Subs.

Fifteen year old Jaden Lucien of Neptune will now be able to live out his dream of visiting Disney World. As reported in the Courier-Post, Jaden was born with only one kidney and it began to fail earlier this year; he was able to get a transplant from his mother.

Jaden says he loves to travel but his medical issues have prevented him from doing so; he can’t risk a crowded airport. Jaden’s dad, Jeffrey, told the Asbury Park Press that his son came up with the idea for a camper so that he could travel with friends and family and still be safe. The camper is a Forest River RV Wildwood FSX that is hitched to the back of a car. The camper was delivered as part of a parade; Jaden’s friends and neighbors joined in with EMS vehicles, lights flashing, to celebrate his “wish day.”

His mother, Ashley, told NJ.com, “It’s just a day where he doesn’t have to worry about being sick. He doesn’t have to think about medicine. This is all he is thinking about.”

If you’re unfamiliar, the Make a Wish Foundation makes wishes come true for sick kids; you might remember earlier this year they made Reilly Hoagland’s dream of being drafted by the Devils come true.

For more information on their programs and to find out how to get involved, see their website here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.