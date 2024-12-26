Major Edison, NJ water main break leaves residents dry

💧 South Edison residents without water Thursday morning

💧 20,000 residents affected, report says

💧 Freezing conditions are the biggest obstacle

EDISON — A massive 20-inch water main break has left residents in Middlesex County without water the day after Christmas.

The break is impacting Woodbridge Avenue near Benjamin Franklin Elementary School and Route 27 and Talmadge Road in Edison.

Crews from the Edison Water Utility have been at the scene since around 1 a.m., according to Mayor Sam Joshi.

As of 8 a.m., they were still working to isolate the break and then get to work on repairs.

Residents in south Edison will experience low to no water pressure due to the break, according to the township.

Around 20,000 residents are affected, News 12 reported. Video from News 12 showed water pouring onto the roads.

"We will get through it," Joshi said.

Joshi said the freezing conditions pose one of the biggest obstacles for repairs.

The Edison Municipal Complex, located near the intersection of Route 27 and Talmadge, will be closed for the rest of the day due to the break.

