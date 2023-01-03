Main Street joins this list of down-the-shore NJ clubs that’re no longer there
The Jersey Shore lost another mainstay bar and grill Friday when the Main Street Bar and Grille closed its doors in Ocean Township after 40+ years. It was bought by neighboring Seaview Auto Corp for expanded repair facilities.
Along with the great food and drink that will no longer be served at Main Street (and they did have some great burgers, clams, and wings like their Facebook page says), they also hold some great memories of the good times had by people who met there to begin relationships or celebrated the good times in their life by partying there.
There are so many places that were staples growing up down the shore that, even though they're not there anymore, still live in our hearts and memories.
With pictures courtesy of Steve Eccles and the "Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore Facebook page, some of the places I remember:
Joey Harrisons Surf Club in Ortley Beach
I don't remember, nor will I ever admit to wearing those shorts.
Here are some more clubs from back in the day that may conjure up some memories for you. Maybe that's where you met that special someone that you are spending the rest of your life with. Maybe they'll bring up a great memory and story to tell when you see them. As for the ones that are still here. Enjoy them while we still have them.
Mary's Husbands Pub was located at 18th Avenue Lake Como South Belmar
Who can forget the turtle races?
Who can forget Reggies in Belmar?
Anyone remember Club Spanky in Long Branch?
I remember seeing a band named "Fresh" play there.
Speaking of bands, let's not forget the Beach House in Point Pleasant.
How many of the bands on this old poster have you seen?
If only we could go back and see them again.
Speaking of bands you'd like to see again, Who can forget Salty Dog featuring now "Comedy Tornado" Paul Venier? Here's when they played the Silver Dollar in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.
Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.
