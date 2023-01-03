Main Street joins this list of down-the-shore NJ clubs that’re no longer there

The Jersey Shore lost another mainstay bar and grill Friday when the Main Street Bar and Grille closed its doors in Ocean Township after 40+ years. It was bought by neighboring Seaview Auto Corp for expanded repair facilities.

Along with the great food and drink that will no longer be served at Main Street (and they did have some great burgers, clams, and wings like their Facebook page says), they also hold some great memories of the good times had by people who met there to begin relationships or celebrated the good times in their life by partying there.

There are so many places that were staples growing up down the shore that, even though they're not there anymore, still live in our hearts and memories.

With pictures courtesy of Steve Eccles and the "Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore Facebook page, some of the places I remember:

(Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) Joey Harrison's Surf Club (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) loading...

Joey Harrisons Surf Club in Ortley Beach

I don't remember, nor will I ever admit to wearing those shorts.

Here are some more clubs from back in the day that may conjure up some memories for you. Maybe that's where you met that special someone that you are spending the rest of your life with. Maybe they'll bring up a great memory and story to tell when you see them. As for the ones that are still here. Enjoy them while we still have them.

(Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) Mary's Husband's Pub (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) loading...

Mary's Husbands Pub was located at 18th Avenue Lake Como South Belmar

Who can forget the turtle races?

Reggie's in Belmar (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) Reggies in Belmar (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) loading...

Who can forget Reggies in Belmar?

Club Spanky in Long Branch (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) Club Spanky in Long Branch (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) loading...

Anyone remember Club Spanky in Long Branch?

I remember seeing a band named "Fresh" play there.

(Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) Concert Poster (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) loading...

Speaking of bands, let's not forget the Beach House in Point Pleasant.

How many of the bands on this old poster have you seen?

If only we could go back and see them again.

(Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) (Photo: Steve Eccles, 'Down the Shore Things that are not there anymore' Facebook page) loading...

Speaking of bands you'd like to see again, Who can forget Salty Dog featuring now "Comedy Tornado" Paul Venier? Here's when they played the Silver Dollar in Point Pleasant, New Jersey.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting . Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

