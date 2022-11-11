Another NJ Shore gem closes its doors at year’s end

OCEAN TOWNSHIP — Another beloved restaurant that’s been a Jersey Shore fixture for over 30 years, announced it will be closing its doors before the end of the year.

The Main Street Bar and Grill in Ocean Township is shutting its doors in December, according to a post on the restaurant’s Facebook page on Thursday. But an exact date has not yet been announced.

Now, the owners are inviting those who have supported them throughout the years to come in one last time. Grab a burger, a sandwich, or a drink, and share some laughs and memories.

“Please stop in and see your favorite servers and bartenders. Everyone wants to say their goodbyes. We still have about 6 weeks so let’s make it a great ending. Thank you all again for the amazing support,” the Facebook post read.

The owners told the Asbury Park Press that the restaurant was bought by the neighboring Seaview Auto Corp for expanded auto repair facilities.

Here are some other places we've lost ...

