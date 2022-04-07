CHATHAM TOWNSHIP — A fatal motor vehicle crash in late March has resulted in a vehicular homicide charge for a Madison resident.

The Morris County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday that Yulia Raynova, 45, faces one count of second-degree vehicular homicide and charges on other motor vehicle offenses.

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on March 28, Raynova was traveling west in a Nissan Rogue on Shunpike Road in Chatham Township when she struck a Jeep Wrangler at the intersection of Lafayette Avenue, officials say. The Wrangler hit a parked box truck, and the driver of the Wrangler, 52-year-old Chatham resident Michael Pacchia, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Raynova was charged on April 7. Authorities have not yet disclosed what information led them to file a vehicular homicide charge.

Anyone with information related to this incident is encouraged to call the Major Crimes Unit of the Morris County Prosecutor's Office at 973-285-6200, or the Chatham Township Police Department at 973-377-0100.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

