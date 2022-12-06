‘Made in Monmouth’ event puts spotlight on local NJ businesses

The Holiday edition of “Made in Monmouth” is coming up on Dec. 10 at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft from 11 AM to 4 PM. The event is designed to showcase local vendors all of whom have, make, or manufacture a product in Monmouth County.

The event is put on by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners and organized by the County's Division of Economic Development. There is also a Spring Made in Monmouth every year, too. It was the success of that event that inspired the holiday edition.

They are expecting over 150 different vendors, selling a ton of different products including: art, books, clothing, food and beverages, gardening items, home décor, jewelry, pet items, plants flowers and herbs, pottery, toys, adult beverages (both wine and beer), and personal items.

If you want more specifics about the vendors, they have set up a searchable database of participating businesses that will be at the event click here.

The event is open to the public.

The Holiday Made in Monmouth is a one-stop shop with a variety of vendors and products for everyone on your holiday shopping list,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Division of Economic Development. “This free event helps promote and support our small businesses while encouraging visitors to shop local as they prepare for the holiday season.

Sounds like a good opportunity to pick up some stocking stuffers or maybe a present or two.

