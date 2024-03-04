Macy’s closings: What they mean to NJ and to me

The news of Macy's closing 150 stores nationwide hits me hard, especially here in New Jersey, where we stand to lose one, some, or all 25 beloved locations.

It's not just about losing a store; it's about saying goodbye to a cherished era of memories and traditions. After all, we’re the mall state. We loved our malls! And we love our Macy’s.

Remember, Bamberger’s, which was the predecessor of many of the stores before they were rebranded and changed to Macy’s, was a Newark company. So Macy’s, at least to some degree, really does have its roots here in the state.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

For me, and a lot of people I know, Macy's holds a deeply personal significance. I remember taking my kids there for back-to-school clothing shopping.

It marked an important time of the year every year: Growth, change and advancement. We were scouring the racks for the perfect outfits to kick off the school year. It was a ritual, a time-honored tradition that we looked forward to each summer.

But Macy's was more than just a destination for practical necessities; it was a place where I found myself getting ready for high school, searching for the coolest outfit to make a statement on the first day.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

I remember, literally begging my mom for this clutch purse that you could have your initials ironed on right there in the store.

The thrill of discovering that perfect ensemble, the anticipation of stepping into the new school year with confidence—it's a feeling that's hard to put into words.

If the Macy's near us at Monmouth Mall in Eatontown shuts its doors, it marks the end of an era—a bittersweet reminder of the passage of time and the ever-changing landscape of retail.

Losing these stores means saying goodbye to a piece of our shared history, a reminder of simpler times and cherished moments spent with my kids.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

But I don’t wanna be a downer when I think about the chance of losing some of our Macy’s stores. I realize that that’s life.

The changes also mean that my kids are now grown and finding new places and ways to shop for clothes and accessories for their own kids.

So I’m celebrating the memories and experiences Macy’s gave us!! And perhaps, in saying goodbye to Macy's, we can hold onto the memories a little tighter, knowing that they will forever be a part of our story.

2022 Seaside Heights Polar Bear Plunge photos More than 6,000 people took the plunge into the Atlantic Ocean on Feb. 26, 2022 to raise more than $2 million for the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Andrew Miller/For Townsquare Media NJ

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

Report a correction 👈