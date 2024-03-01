Here’s what’s sadly replacing a legendary Jersey Shore landmark

Up until 2017, a historic Victorian-era mansion in Belmar, stood proud and strong as a representative of a wonderful Jersey Shore era. It was called the White House. And pretty much anytime you have ever driven through Belmar you’ve seen it.

The White House was popular as a vacation spot since it became a hotel in 1931. It's close to the ocean and had wonderful amenities for summer visitors.

However, it was operated more like a private home than a hotel, so it gained popularity by allowing summer visitors to feel like they were truly home away from home.

Its expansive corner property featured a huge green lawn That was a famous and popular spot for people to take walks, picnic, fly kites, or just frolic on over the past 30 years.

But in 2017, the original owners sold it to Down to Earth Construction for $2.4 million.

Then came a tangled legal mess over what to do with it. After five years finally, a new development was approved.

Reactions are mixed.

The new development will be called Inlet Shoals, and there will be four levels of luxury in each unit. According to Zillow, they will, of course, feature high-quality construction, including two car garages outdoor shower, gas fireplace, den, and an open-concept kitchen/ dining and family room.

Naturally, the master bedroom will feature a balcony, a walk-in closet, and a beautiful luxury bathroom. And expect a gourmet kitchen with quartz countertops, wolf appliances, a subzero fridge, a center island and all the other bells and whistles.

At prices ranging from $2,750,000-$3,100,000 there are certainly going to be mixed opinions about whether or not another high-priced condo complex is a great replacement for a legendary historic structure.

