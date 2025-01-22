Water main break forces boil order in Lyndhurst, NJ

💧The water main break happened in Lyndhurst on Tuesday

LYNDHURST — Most of a Bergen County township continues to be impacted by a water main break Tuesday afternoon that led to a boil water advisory.

Lyndhurst Water Department crews worked all night in the dangerous cold with temperatures in the single digits to make repairs to the break that developed Tuesday afternoon on Valley Brook Road at Ridge Road in Lyndhurst, according to a message from the township.

News 12 reported the break occurred in a 100-year-old pipe.

Repairs complete

Repairs were completed by Wednesday morning with normal water pressure. Water may initially be brown but running the cold water will clear it up, according to Lyndhurst police.

The boil water order will remain in effect until a test of the water by the Department of Environmental Protection determines that the water is safe to drink.

The following measures are recommended for during and after the water main break:

Throw away uncooked food or beverages or ice cubes made with tap water during the day of the advisory

Keep boiled water in the refrigerator for drinking;

Do not swallow water while showering or bathing;

Rinse hand-washed dishes with a diluted bleach solution (one tablespoon of household bleach per gallon of tap water) or clean your dishes in a dishwasher using the hot wash cycle and dry cycle;

Do not use home filtering devices in place of boiling or using bottled water; most home water filters will not provide adequate protection from microorganisms;

Use only boiled water to treat minor injuries;

Provide pets with drinking water that has been boiled (and cooled).

