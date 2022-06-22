Lyndhurst HS seniors will walk for graduation after busted prank

LYNDHURST — A group of high school seniors nearly missed out on being able to walk in their Lyndhurst High School graduation ceremony, after school administrators reacted to a senior prank on Monday.

Lyndhurst Schools Superintendent Joseph DeCorso announced that his initial move to ban the 18 male students from the Wednesday night ceremony was rescinded.

"This morning the administration met with parents of students involved with the high school prank incident," DeCorso said in a written statement released Wednesday afternoon and emailed to New Jersey 101.5.

He continued, "As a result of the discussions had, an amicable resolution was reached between the parties," without going into further detail, "as it involves sensitive student information."

Community members had been emailing DeCorso and more than 2,000 signed an online petition leading up to the decision.

On Monday night, a staff member had let the 18 teenagers into the school building, where they moved some desks from classrooms into the hallways before leaving, according to parents on social media.

"The Board is committed to preserving and securing the health welfare and safety of the students and staff at all of its buildings," DeCorso also said.

"We do not arrive at this resolution without concern for the future of our student body, especially during a time when the safety of students, within a school building, is of paramount concern," he continued.

"Moving forward, policies, procedures and codes of conduct will be updated to ensure that this critical concern is addressed in an appropriate and fair manner."

In posts about the situation on a Lyndhurst, NJ Facebook group, the response was overwhelmingly in favor of letting the teens participate on Wednesday.

Many commenters pointed out that no person or property was harmed.

Some mentioned that community service was part of the agreed upon resolution, which was not confirmed by any officials.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

New Jersey's license plate designs through the years

New Jersey's new legislative districts for the 2020s Boundaries for the 40 legislative districts for the Senate and Assembly elections of 2023 through 2029, and perhaps 2031, were approved in a bipartisan vote of the Apportionment Commission on Feb. 18, 2022. The map continues to favor Democrats, though Republicans say it gives them a chance to win the majority.

2021 NJ property taxes: See how your town compares Find your municipality in this alphabetical list to see how its average property tax bill for 2021 compares to others. You can also see how much the average bill changed from 2020. For an interactive map version, click here. And for the full analysis by New Jersey 101.5, read this story.

New Jersey's smallest towns by population New Jersey's least populated municipalities, according to the 2020 Census. This list excludes Pine Valley, which would have been the third-smallest with 21 residents but voted to merge into Pine Hill at the start of 2022.