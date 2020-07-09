Earlier this week I traveled "out of the country" of New Murphistan to a magical place where you can have a meal at a restaurant inside or outside without too many confusing regulations. This wondrous place is just 300 yards from our shores in a land called Pennsylvania.

Bucks County is a beautiful part of our area and just minutes, in some cases, from New Jersey.

I had always wanted to have lunch or dinner at The Black Bass Inn. It's right on narrow Route 32 in Lumberville, Pennsylvania, a quaint little town that is technically part of New Hope, even though it's miles to the north. It's worth the ride from wherever you are in New Jersey, especially now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

​